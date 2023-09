KSPC Charts 8/15/23-8/22/23

Artist Record Label

1 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase

2 SHAMIR Homo Anxietatem Kill Rock Stars

3 MADELINE KENNEY A New Reality Mind Carpark

4 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

5 UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA V Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

6 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

7 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek

8 PARANNOUL After The Magic Topshelf

9 BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND The Ones Ahead Transgressive/PIAS

10 ASHER WHITE New Excellent Woman Ba Da Bing!

11 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

12 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

13 FENNE LILY Big Picture Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

14 DEATHCRASH Less Fire Talk/Untitled

15 UKANDANZ Kemekem Compagnie 4000

16 YOUNG FATHERS Heavy Heavy Ninja Tune

17 INDIGO DE SOUZA All Of This Will End Saddle Creek

18 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ

19 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released

20 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

21 BAMBII INFINITY CLUB [EP] Innovative Leisure

22 BILLY WOODS AND KENNY SEGAL Maps Backwoodz Studioz/Fat Possum

23 MCKINLEY DIXON Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? City Slang

24 ZULU A New Tomorrow Flatspot

25 DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE Systemic Invada

26 ZOUJ X SAHAREYA Only Risks City Slang

27 SAMPA THE GREAT As Above, So Below Loma Vista/Concord

28 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

29 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group