KSPC Charts 9/5/23-9/12/23!

Artist Record Label

1 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

2 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

3 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

4 COWGIRL CLUE Rodeo Star Vada Vada

5 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!

6 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

7 GIRLHOUSE the fourth ep [EP] Secret Road

8 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

9 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase

10 FEIST Multitudes Polydor

11 LEMON TWIGS, THE Everything Harmony Captured Tracks

12 A PRODUCE Land Of A Thousand Trances Independent Project

13 MADELINE KENNEY A New Reality Mind Carpark

14 KARA JACKSON Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? September

15 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ

16 BAR ITALIA Tracey Denim Matador

17 BAMBII INFINITY CLUB [EP] Innovative Leisure

18 JPEGMAFIA AND DANNY BROWN Scaring The Hoes: DLC Pack [EP] Peggy

19 BILLY WOODS AND KENNY SEGAL Maps Backwoodz Studioz/Fat Possum

20 SCOWL Psychic Dance Routine [EP] Flatspot

21 ZULU A New Tomorrow Flatspot

22 SQUID O Monolith Warp

23 HOTWAX A Thousand Times [EP] Marathon

24 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

25 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

26 MAN ON MAN Provincetown Polyvinyl

27 CLIENTELE, THE I Am Not There Anymore Merge

28 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser

29 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released