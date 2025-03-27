Our Awesome Spotlight Artists!

This blog post contains just some of the new artists that have been popular at our station. You’ll totally enjoy them, I find that these artists have a little something for everyone! Read to learn more about their music, their process, and their stories:

Artificial Go

Artificial Go is a group from the “DIY post-punk scene” of Cincinnati, Ohio. Local labels Feel It and Future Shock have co-released Artificial Go’s debut album Hopscotch fever September of 2024! This album consists of 8 short tracks, and is an introduction to their Post-Punk-Pop New-Wave-y sound! Hopscotch Fever is described in KSPC’s music library as a TOTALLY FUN, delightful and upbeat record with a female vocalist and an awesome British accent. This is Punk-Pop (not to be confused with pop-punk) at its infectious best. If you like the Au Pairs, Raincoats, Sweeping Promises, Delta 5, Naked Roommate, Suburban Lawns, Pylon, or Shop Assistants, give these guys a listen!

Anastasia Coope

Anastasia Coope is a 21-year-old, Brooklyn-based artist and musician who recently put out her debut album Darning Woman (released in May 2024 by Jajaguwar). This album is 9 tracks long, filled with rich, eerie, winding, yet catchy melodies. Fun Fact, Coope recorded and layered all of her beautiful vocals and creative harmonies on Garageband! She started out as a visual artist and moved her way into music. I think her work looks like how her music sounds, check it out! She’s such a distinctive artist, her music equally comforting and lonesome, taking heavy inspiration from psychedelic haunted folk music. If you like The Residents, The Everly Brothers, or Black Dice, give Darning Woman a listen!

Korea Girl

Korea Girl is an Indie band made up of extremely talented musicians including Elizabeth Yi (voice and guitar), Tobin Mori (guitars, voice, and keyboard), Summer (electric bass guitar) and Marc Duarte (drums). The group’s album Korea Girl was re-released by Asian Man Records July of 2024. The band was formed in ‘96, and broke up in ‘99 due to conflicts between the two singers. Their songs are characterized by solid rhythmic guitar riffs, wistful vocals, and extremely introspective lyrics, which makes sense as they pioneered late 90’s sadcore. They have a distinct tone and classic indie sound that carries through all their songs, utilizing deep poetic lyrics while simultaneously pairing them with upbeat guitar and rhythm lines. Both vocalists offer unique vibes to the songs, switching between a conversational tone to one that’s more melodic. It’s very reflective of the 90’s music era with their grungy guitar lines and airy vocals. Very solid alt rock album. They reminded listeners of the Smashing Pumpkins album Siamese Dream, early Radiohead, and Red House Painters on their more melancholy songs. Give ‘em a listen!!

Knitting

Though Some Kind of Heaven is Knitting’s first LP (released September 2024), Mischa Dempsey brings to life their experiences as a “20-something transitioning artist” working to understand themself in Montreal. This album contains lots of grungy, sweet heavy electric guitar riffs, and lyrics with precise, universally relatable messages about growing up and inevitable change. Dempsey started Knitting as a solo project before assembling a band with members Sarah Harris on guitar, Piper Curtison bass, and Andy Mulcair on the drums. Though they’ve only been playing together since 2022, Knitting sounds like they’ve been rocking well through the 90’s. If you like Nirvana, Hole, Wednesday, Momma, DIIV, or Alex G, you’ll love Knitting!

Zoe Bayani

You Don’t Want Help by Zoe Bayani is a self-released debut album containing nine songs that last about 33 minutes. This album covers a wide range of emotional territory, overall I’d describe it as a vengeful breakup anthem. Bayani said “I had just gone through a really brutal and sudden breakup, and I’m not really one to talk about my feelings with others so it felt better just to write things down as I was feeling them. Half of the album is comprised of songs that harbor more anger towards my ex.” Her previous singles/EPs were described as more mellow, folky, soft indie songs, but the artist noted that she had been wanting to pan over to a more rock heavy sound for a while. Bayani’s sound is described as a blend of 70’s Americana and 90’s Soft Grunge, creating a comforting, familiar, yet fresh feeling for our ears. Whether you like indie rock’s intricate guitar work, or the emotional wailing of alternative pop, You Don’t Want Help has “something for everyone”. “I decided to release music not only to have my thoughts out in the world as a way of letting go of them, but also because I want my songs to find people who can relate to them and seek solace in them like I do” (Zoe Bayani).