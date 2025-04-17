FCUKERS at The Glass House, Pomona CA April 16, 2025

As Ninja Tune describes, “if the protagonist of Daft Punks ‘Da Funk’ was walking around the streets of New York City today there’d be one thing playing on his boombox and it’d be three piece Fcukers.” For those unfamiliar, this references Charles, the humanoid dog on crutches (hula hooping accident) from Daft Punk’s 2009 Da Funk music video. If Fcukers is cool enough for this guy, they’re cool enough for you… or maybe even too cool. Are they truly resetting the 2020s electronic scene in the legacy of Daft Punk? Debatable. But is their infectious, 90s and 00s inspired big beat sound enough to turn your next mundane Wednesday evening into an unforgettable party? Well, it was for me.

Arriving at Pomona’s Glass House for the sold-out Julie show on Wednesday, April 16th, I was one of few who arrived primarily with eyes on the opening act– Fcukers. I came to love Fcukers thanks to friends both involved with KSPC and outside, and I got the lucky chance to see them at a Lights Down Low event earlier this year in LA. A hit on the KSPC radio line-up, I was excited to re-experience them live.

It’s an intimate venue– high ceilings, black walls, and a minimal stage backed into a corner, with little separating the crowd from the performers. For those looking to get out and see some high quality music in a no-nonsense, local venue, The Glass House always provides, and it’s been a staple of the IE music scene since opening in 1996.

The crowd– a mixed bag spanning awkward but eager hands-in-pockets adolescents to grey-bearded adults, from all-black get-ups to furry ears and bedazzled shorts– was truly only unified by their collective attention as soon as the lights went down. Enigmatic and ebullient front-woman Shanny Wise, DJ Jackson Walker Lewis, and indie rocker Ben Lewis immediately commanded the crowd with a vicious base loop, sending heads nodding and hands up.

Wise, in a casual blue sweatshirt and her signature black glasses, hopped around stage with unselfconscious nonchalance. Dancing lazily but smiling big, she communicated genuine joy for her craft. Her delicate and breathy lyrics slid across the fried bass and sharp high hats of cult hits like Bon Bon and Tommy, and even those originally unfamiliar with Fcukers were soon under their spell.

It’s the contrast that makes Fcukers so irresistible. They hit hard with the deep, humming bass you crave– the kind that makes you vibrate–and choppy electronic melodies, but they’re softened by Wise’s lilting, smooth, and playful voice. It’s music that you can’t not dance to, can’t not smile to, can’t get out of your head. It’s sexy but unserious, both prowling and skipping. Within minutes, the crowd folded into collective motion that only built throughout the night.

Unfortunately, the set was all too short. After about 40 minutes of flawless DJ prowess, clean and reactive live drums, and humming bass, the group said their thanks and cleared the stage for the headliner, Julie. But their impact remained. As any good opener should–but as is all too rare– Fcukers left the crowd eager and energized at 8:45pm. The room, now loosened from silly swaying and jumping, was ready to bring that animate, playful energy into all still to come.

