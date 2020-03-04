Tony Palkovic Memorial Celebration

A memorial celebration for Tony Palkovic, musician and host of “Tony Palkovic’s Jazz Show” will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 8:30 – 10:30pm at The Press Restaurant in Claremont. Tony was on KSPC 88.7FM for the past 30 years, hosting a weekly radio show and frequently interviewing influential and innovative jazz musicians.

On March 12 several musicians will pay tribute to Tony, including longtime collaborators Baba Elefante and Kofi Baker. There will also be a screening of a short documentary interview with Tony produced by Kaylene Peoples shown at the beginning of the evening, please arrive promptly by 8:30 to see the documentary. A limited number of copies of Tony’s albums on CD will also be available.

Donations may be made in Tony’s name to Priceless Pet Rescue: https://pricelesspetrescue.org/donate

Read Wal’s (from KSPC’s “Bop, Drop & Roll” show, Saturdays 3-5pm) tribute to Tony here: Remembering KSPC’s Tony Palkovic

The Press Restaurant is located at 129 Harvard Avenue in Claremont, California.