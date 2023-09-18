KSPC CHARTS 9/12/23-9/19/23

Artist Record Label

1 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

2 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

3 BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND The Ones Ahead Transgressive/PIAS

4 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ

5 JIM O’ROURKE The Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Drag City

6 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino

7 BAR ITALIA Tracey Denim Matador

8 SPELLLING SPELLLING & The Mystery School Sacred Bones

9 SLOPPY HEADS Sometimes Just One Second Shrimper

10 JUAN WAUTERS Wandering Rebel Captured Tracks

11 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

12 SQUID O Monolith Warp

13 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek

14 SONIC YOUTH Live In Brooklyn Silver Current

15 WALLICE Mr. Big Shot [EP] Dirty Hit

16 SADIE Tides [EP] Sadieworld

17 MARASCHINO Hollywood Piano Self-Released

18 RAZTERIA Tocar Las Estrellas Asteria

19 MISO EXTRA MSG [EP] Transgressive/PIAS

20 MIYA FOLICK Roach Nettwerk

21 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars

22 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released

23 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

24 LITURGY 93696 Thrill Jockey

25 JOCKSTRAP I Love You Jennifer Rough Trade Ltd

26 COWGIRL CLUE Rodeo Star Vada Vada

27 SAM CASEY More Songs About Weed And Toxic Relationships [EP] The Confidence Emperors

28 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

29 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser