KSPC CHARTS 9/12/23-9/19/23

music director charts Artist Record Label 1 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group 2 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle 3 BEVERLY GLENN-COPELAND The Ones Ahead Transgressive/PIAS 4 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ 5 JIM O'ROURKE The Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Drag City 6 SKATING POLLY Chaos County Line El Camino 7 BAR ITALIA Tracey Denim Matador 8 SPELLLING SPELLLING & The Mystery School Sacred Bones 9 SLOPPY HEADS Sometimes Just One Second Shrimper 10 JUAN WAUTERS Wandering Rebel Captured Tracks 11 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group 12 SQUID O Monolith Warp 13 FEEBLE LITTLE HORSE Girl With Fish Saddle Creek 14 SONIC YOUTH Live In Brooklyn Silver Current 15 WALLICE Mr. Big Shot [EP] Dirty Hit 16 SADIE Tides [EP] Sadieworld 17 MARASCHINO Hollywood Piano Self-Released 18 RAZTERIA Tocar Las Estrellas Asteria 19 MISO EXTRA MSG [EP] Transgressive/PIAS 20 MIYA FOLICK Roach Nettwerk 21 TEKE TEKE Hagata Kill Rock Stars 22 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released 23 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat 24 LITURGY 93696 Thrill Jockey 25 JOCKSTRAP I Love You Jennifer Rough Trade Ltd 26 COWGIRL CLUE Rodeo Star Vada Vada 27 SAM CASEY More Songs About Weed And Toxic Relationships [EP] The Confidence Emperors 28 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador 29 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser 30 SHAMIR Homo Anxietatem Kill Rock Stars