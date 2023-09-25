KSPC Charts 9.19.23-9.26.23!

Artist Record Label

1 HALEY BLAIS Wisecrack Arts & Crafts

2 SONIC YOUTH Live In Brooklyn Silver Current

3 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway

4 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat

5 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

6 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser

7 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ

8 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

9 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

10 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase

11 A PRODUCE Land Of A Thousand Trances Independent Project

12 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti-

13 SAM CASEY More Songs About Weed And Toxic Relationships [EP] The Confidence Emperors

14 CHILDREN MAYBE LATER What A Flash Kick! Slothmate

15 COWGIRL CLUE Rodeo Star Vada Vada

16 YVES TUMOR Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) Warp

17 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador

18 JUAN WAUTERS Wandering Rebel Captured Tracks

19 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS

20 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle

21 GIRLHOUSE the fourth ep [EP] Secret Road

22 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathway Don Giovanni

23 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It

24 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador

25 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze

26 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released

27 SOFT SHOULDER Smile Building’s Exit Self-Released

28 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST!

29 DEERHOOF Miracle-Level Joyful Noise