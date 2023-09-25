KSPC Charts 9.19.23-9.26.23!

music director charts Artist Record Label 1 HALEY BLAIS Wisecrack Arts & Crafts 2 SONIC YOUTH Live In Brooklyn Silver Current 3 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Data Doom RAS/Greenway 4 BUSH TETRAS They Live in My Head Wharf Cat 5 WEDNESDAY Rat Saw God Dead Oceans/Secretly Group 6 SPRAIN The Lamb As Effigy The Flenser 7 BODYWASH I Held The Shape While I Could Light Organ 8 SLOWDIVE Everything Is Alive Dead Oceans/Secretly Group 9 ANOHNI AND THE JOHNSONS My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group 10 WINONA FOREVER Acrobat Acrophase 11 A PRODUCE Land Of A Thousand Trances Independent Project 12 SPARKLEHORSE Bird Machine Anti- 13 SAM CASEY More Songs About Weed And Toxic Relationships [EP] The Confidence Emperors 14 CHILDREN MAYBE LATER What A Flash Kick! Slothmate 15 COWGIRL CLUE Rodeo Star Vada Vada 16 YVES TUMOR Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) Warp 17 KING KRULE Space Heavy Matador 18 JUAN WAUTERS Wandering Rebel Captured Tracks 19 ARLO PARKS My Soft Machine Transgressive/PIAS 20 ALASKA REID Disenchanter Luminelle 21 GIRLHOUSE the fourth ep [EP] Secret Road 22 SCREAMING FEMALES Desire Pathway Don Giovanni 23 SWEEPING PROMISES Good Living Is Coming For You Feel It 24 YO LA TENGO This Stupid World Matador 25 DEATH VALLEY GIRLS Islands In The Sky Suicide Squeeze 26 STRONGBOI strongboi Self-Released 27 SOFT SHOULDER Smile Building’s Exit Self-Released 28 CHARM SCHOOL Finite Jest [EP] sonaBLAST! 29 DEERHOOF Miracle-Level Joyful Noise 30 FENNE LILY Big Picture Dead Oceans/Secretly Group Share This Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Email